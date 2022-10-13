WATCH NOW: October 14-15's high school football forecast

The good times roll on for another weekend of high school football. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to expect a pleasant fall evening. Sports Reporter Mike McGarry says the football on set may help bring the comfortable weather. Watch for the forecast for every game in the region.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.