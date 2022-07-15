 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Not a washout, your July 15 to 17 weekend forecast

Forecast Graphics
Joe Martucci

Despite rain in the forecast all weekend, most of your plans will be fine. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that no day will be a washout. Temperatures will be on the cooler side through Saturday, with more sizzle next week.

Note: Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be off for the rest of Friday. This forecast covers the entire weekend.

