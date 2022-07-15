WATCH NOW: Not a washout, your July 15 to 17 weekend forecast

Despite rain in the forecast all weekend, most of your plans will be fine. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that no day will be a washout. Temperatures will be on the cooler side through Saturday, with more sizzle next week.
Note: Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be off for the rest of Friday. This forecast covers the entire weekend.
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
