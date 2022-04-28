WATCH NOW: NJ Fire Weather Update for Thursday afternoon

A red flag warning for dangerous wildfire spread conditions will be in effect for the rest of Thursday. The last time there was a red flag warning, there March 14, 2021, a day after a brush fire formed right off the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest on fire conditions and why it won't only be Thursday to worry about, either.
