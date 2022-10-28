 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: NJ drought continues to shrink, but part of South Jersey is still dry

For the second week in a row, the Lower Part of Cape May county missed out on the higher rainfall totals seen in most of the New Jersey. As a result, drought continued for the southern tip of the state, while improving elsewhere. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
