WATCH NOW: New Jersey's Changing Coastline presentation with Joe Martucci

The Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub is had their virtual Coastal Awareness presentation, with an explanation of the “MyCoast New Jersey” app on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.
The app allows the public to submit photos in data to areas that receive flooding, both due to coastal flooding, involving the winds and moon, as well as stormwater flooding, which involves rain and infrastructure.
Vanessa Tropiano, Coastal Training Program Coordinator with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, near the southern tip of Long Beach Island and Brigantine, discussed the science behind coastal flooding.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci then spoke on the Rutgers University Report on Rising Seas and Coastal Storms and its impact to the shore. After, he touched on The Federal Emergency Management Association's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) flood discount program.
To date Avalon and Sea Isle City lead the state with 35% flood insurance discounts through the FEMA CRS program, with a level three rating. Ratings range from ten to one. No discounts are given at level ten, but 5% discounts are given for each stage up to level one.
AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
The Atlantic-Cape May County Regional Hub is a coalition of 35 Green Teams in Atlantic and Cape May County formed to share information and resources in order to support collective efforts to help local communities become more sustainable.
