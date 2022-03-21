 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: New Jersey's Changing Coastline presentation with Joe Martucci

  • 0
Tidal flood

Melrose Ave and Connecticut Ave in Atlantic City Wednesday Oct 27, 2021. coastal flooding expected on the back-end of our nor'easter. High end minor to low end moderate stage coastal flooding will be present with the 12PM hour high tides. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub is had their virtual Coastal Awareness presentation, with an explanation of the “MyCoast New Jersey” app on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.

The app allows the public to submit photos in data to areas that receive flooding, both due to coastal flooding, involving the winds and moon, as well as stormwater flooding, which involves rain and infrastructure. 

Vanessa Tropiano, Coastal Training Program Coordinator with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, near the southern tip of Long Beach Island and Brigantine, discussed the science behind coastal flooding.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci then spoke on the Rutgers University Report on Rising Seas and Coastal Storms and its impact to the shore. After, he touched on The Federal Emergency Management Association's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) flood discount program. 

People are also reading…

To date Avalon and Sea Isle City lead the state with 35% flood insurance discounts through the FEMA CRS program, with a level three rating. Ratings range from ten to one. No discounts are given at level ten, but 5% discounts are given for each stage up to level one. 

The Atlantic-Cape May County Regional Hub is a coalition of 35 Green Teams in Atlantic and Cape May County formed to share information and resources in order to support collective efforts to help local communities become more sustainable.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News