WATCH NOW: Near tropical ocean water continues, Friday's sea and sand forecast

Atlantic City reported a water temperature of 84.2 degrees on Thursday, the highest reading in the more than 100 years of record keeping, and the latest one in a week of records that has New Jersey's waters feeling more like Florida and parts south. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on what Friday's sea and sand report will bring.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
