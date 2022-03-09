 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mostly wet but a little wintry, your Wednesday forecast

Rain will turn to snow in spots for a few inland Wednesday as a soaker moves through the region. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on this little bit of snow, whole lot of rain and the full extended forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Tags

Local Weather

