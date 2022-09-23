 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mostly dry with trouble on the water over the weekend

High surf and dangerous rip currents will make swimming and boating unsafe this weekend due to Hurricane Fiona. Otherwise, we are in for a pleasant, seasonable couple of days. Our next round of rain will come Sunday night.

