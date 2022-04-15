WATCH NOW: Mostly dry and cooler holiday weekend, your Friday night forecast

Easter and Passover weekend will be mostly dry, with one round of rain Saturday evening. Sunday will be chilly though, feeling more like sweaters than Easter bonnets. An early week coastal storm will then follow, with our first coastal flooding since late January possible.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
