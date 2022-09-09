WATCH NOW: More coastal flooding on dry weekend, your Friday night forecast

For those along the coast, a high risk of rip currents and coastal flooding will make it hazardous in or near the water. However, all in all, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a good weekend to be out and about. Highs will be near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Joe says to look for the Full Harvest Moon Saturday, too.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.