 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Monday, week ahead, likely to stay dry

  • 0

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says plenty of dry time four outdoor activities this week as temperatures get cooler and cooler.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says plenty of dry time four outdoor activities this week as temperatures get cooler and cooler. Expect highs to go from the 70s early in the week to the 60s late in the week. Hurricane Ian may then give us a glancing blow over the weekend. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News