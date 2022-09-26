WATCH NOW: Monday, week ahead, likely to stay dry

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says plenty of dry time four outdoor activities this week as temperatures get cooler and cooler. Expect highs to go from the 70s early in the week to the 60s late in the week. Hurricane Ian may then give us a glancing blow over the weekend.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
