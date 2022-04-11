 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mild today but getting even warmer, your Monday night forecast

The strong April sun made the 50s on Monday feel warmer. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says southwest winds will pump temperatures into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Some rain showers will come along the way, too. Joe has that and an early look at Easter Sunday for those celebrating.

