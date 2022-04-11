WATCH NOW: Mild today but getting even warmer, your Monday night forecast

The strong April sun made the 50s on Monday feel warmer. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says southwest winds will pump temperatures into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Some rain showers will come along the way, too. Joe has that and an early look at Easter Sunday for those celebrating.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.