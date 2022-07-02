WATCH NOW: Meteorologist Joe Martucci's full Fourth of July weekend forecast

There will be no washouts for 4th of July weekend in South Jersey. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says strong storms and flooding rains will be possible for a time. Expect our first heat wave of the season to become official Saturday, too, when inland towns reach 90 degrees.
