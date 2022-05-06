 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast on five day long NJ storm

Wind, coastal flooding and marine alerts are out for the weekend as a slow moving storm moves closer to New Jersey. Keep your devices charged, be prepared for road closures and take in loose objects. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down this storm, threat by threat, so you can plan out the holiday weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
