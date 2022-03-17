WATCH NOW: Luck runs dry as we turn wet, your St. Patrick's Day forecast

Our luck will run dry as a mini-coastal storm brings wet weather for this St. Patrick's Day. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll feel more like Ireland with this chillier, soggy weather. However, 70s will be on the way for some after that.
