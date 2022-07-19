WATCH NOW: Longest heat wave since at least 2018, your Tuesday night forecast

Tuesday was day two of what could be a nine day long heat wave inland, with highs above 90 degrees. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says heat safety will be key, especially on Thursday, where the heat index will be between 105 to 110. Joe explains how much sea breeze relief we get as well as if needed rain will come.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.