WATCH NOW: Local residents recount their 2012 derecho experience, 10 years later

For two hours early on June 30, 2012 people experience a new storm and a new word, the derecho. The 2012 derecho (pronounced deh-reh-choh) caused $3.6 billion (inflation adjusted) in damage from Illinois to Virginia to South Jersey, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster from thunderstorms New Jersey has been a part of in recorded history. Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives an overview of this historical event and speaks to two campers on Long Beach Island who never forgot being in the storm.