WATCH NOW: Local residents recount their 2012 derecho experience, 10 years later

For two hours early on June 30, 2012 people experience a new storm and a new word, the derecho. The 2012 derecho (pronounced deh-reh-choh) caused $3.6 billion (inflation adjusted) in damage from Illinois to Virginia to South Jersey, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster from thunderstorms New Jersey has been a part of in recorded history. Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives an overview of this historical event and speaks to two campers on Long Beach Island who never forgot being in the storm.
Look back at the Derecho that struck South Jersey a decade ago
A tree down at the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning around 2 am.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Damage along the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Damage along Schoolhouse Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Damage along the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Trees down on Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Val Grossman looks at her home on the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
A tree down at the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning around 2 am.
Vernon Ogrodnek
A car is crushed by a tree on Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
A tree down at the 200 block of Morris Avenue, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning around 2 am.
Vernon Ogrodnek
A utility pole dangles from wires at Patcong and Wabash Avenues, in Linwood, after a fast moving storm caused power outages Saturday morning.
Vernon Ogrodnek
A tree leans against Richard's Sharpening Sevvice on Mill Road in EHT. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Sharon Sutor of EHT looks at damage around her home on Meredith Avenue. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
James Gindhart surveys the damage of a fallen tree at his home on Meredith Avenue in EHT. The tree missed the house but rested on Richard's Sharpening Service on Mill Road. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A downed tree and wires block Shore Road at Roosevelt in Northfield. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Downed Trees and power poles block Juniper Avenue at Forest Drive in Northfield. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Downed Trees and power poles block Juniper Avenue at Forest Drive in Northfield. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
An Atlantic Electric crew clears wires along Leipzig Ave. near the Expressway in Hamilton. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Damaged trees line Morris Ave in Linwood. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Linda Porch of Northfield stands next to the tree that crashed through the roof of her bedroom at her home on Mt. Vernon Avenue. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Lou Carey (left) and Herman Shaffor begin cutting downed tree near their homes at Mt. Vernon and 2nd in Northfield. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Sharon Sutor of EHT looks at damage around her home on Meredith Avenue. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A tree crashed through the roof of the bedroom of Linda Porch on Mt. Vernon Avenue in Northfield. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage tOakland Ave in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
Storm damage parking lot in front of UPS in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
Storm damage off of Mill Rd in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
Atlantic Electric worker, Mike Musarra, of Absecon, works on the power lines and downed branches on Ridgewood Avenue, in Northfield. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage Wawa close in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
The Church of the Redeemer, in Longport was struck by lightning and all but destroyed by fire. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
John Rosado cleans up the downed tree at his Ridgewood Avenue home, in Northfield. Behind him a dawned tree covers his neighbors home. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Don Sanders cleans up the downed tree and debris at his Ridgewood Avenue home, in Northfield. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage Old Egg Harbor Rdin Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
Traffic lights are out at Fire and Mill Roads, in Egg Harbor Township. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage at Genuardis parking lot in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
The 104-year-old Church of the Redeemer in Longport was struck by lightning and all but destroyed by fire on Saturday.
Danny Drake
Atlantic Electric crews work on the power lines and downed branches on Ridgewood Avenue, in Northfield. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
An Atlantic County Sheriff Officer directs traffic at Fire Road and Ocean Heights Avenue, in Egg Harbor Township. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage at Fire Rd and Columbus Ave in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
John Rosado cleans up the downed tree at his Ridgewood Avenue home, in Northfield. Behind him a dawned tree covers his neighbors home. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Saturday morning's storm damaged this telephone pole along Route 322 in Egg Harbor Township.
Edward Lea
Storm damage Orchard Rd in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
An Atlantic City municipal works crew work work to restore the traffic light at Albany Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Atlantic Electric crews work on the power lines and downed branches on Ridgewood Avenue, in Northfield. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Atlantic Electric workers, Matt Wiggins, of Sweetwater, and Mike Musarra, of Absecon, work on the power lines and downed branches on Ridgewood Avenue, in Northfield. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
An Atlantic County Sheriff Officer directs traffic at Fire Road and Ocean Heights Avenue, in Egg Harbor Township. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
The Church of the Redeemer, in Longport, on Thursday, June 28, two days before Saturday morning's storm that gutted the landmark.
Danny Drake
Storm damage Oakland Ave in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
John Rosado cleans up the downed tree at his Ridgewood Avenue home, in Northfield. Behind him a dawned tree covers his neighbors home. Damage and clean up after a powerful storm ripped through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. Saturday, June 30, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm damage telephone pole along Rt 322 in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, June 30, 2012
Edward Lea
Cars form a long line for gas at the WaWa on Delilah Road in Pleasantville. The power outage closed almost all gas stations in the affected storm area. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Pleasantville Police direct traffic at an accident scene at Rt. 322 and Franklin in Pleasantville. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
The storm bent a tower at Jenkins Plumbing and Heating in Pleasantville onto powerlines. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Church of the Redeemer, Longport (fire damage aerial). Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Church of the Redeemer, Longport (fire damage aerial). Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Crews work on power lines at Tilton Road and Hingston. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Church of the Redeemer, Longport (fire damage aerial). Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Road crews remove downed trees from power lines along Tilton Road near Fire. Saturday June 30 2012 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
