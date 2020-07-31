Joe's 7 Day Forecast TCMS Image

Your home for the complete shore and mainland forecast, year round, is with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this Friday will be awfully like last Friday. Joe times out the rain for you and has a look at the scenarios at play for Isaias.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments