Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by Mike Keough, lifeguard at Ventnor Beach Patrol, for the Wednesday evening forecast. 

Mike Keough, Lifeguard for Ventnor Beach Patrol, joins Meteorologist Joe Martucci for the evening forecast. Joe says the clear sky will continue through the night, but the dry air some in South Jersey felt Wednesday will not hang around. Joe also has a look at the tropics and what that will mean for South Jersey as well.

