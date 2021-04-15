WATCH NOW: Joe Martucci hosts 'Weather in the Pinelands' to Pinelands Commission

Featuring 1.1 million acres of dense forest, blueberry fields, cranberry bogs and unique villages, the Pine Barrens is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of New Jersey. That's true for the weather, too. The "sugar soil" of the sandy Pinelands and rural areas brings a unique climate to the region.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented "Weather In the Pinelands" to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission speaker series on April 8. The talk explains the climate of the Pine Barrens as well as a question and answer session.

The Pinelands Commission has new speakers every Thursday live at 10 a.m. on their YouTube channel. You may watch by going here.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

