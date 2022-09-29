 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: It's cloudy Thursday because of Ian, but impacts still a day away

  • 0

Hurricane Ian will begin to affect the region Thursday with a blanket of high clouds overhead, but we’ll stay dry through Friday. A change in the forecast means Saturday looks to be wet, as coastal flooding and gusty winds take us through early next week.

Hurricane Ian will begin to affect the region Thursday with a blanket of high clouds overhead, but we’ll stay dry through Friday. A change in the forecast means Saturday looks to be wet, as coastal flooding and gusty winds take us through early next week.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News