WATCH NOW: It returns, the sun is back for Thursday in our forecast

Goodbye stormy, hello sunny. After six days of clouds, wind, rain and coastal flooding, Thursday will be bright with highs around or over 70 degrees. Friday will be even warmer, possibly a good October beach day.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today