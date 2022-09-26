 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Invigoratingly dry, getting brighter for your Tuesday

Joe September 27
Joe Martucci

Tuesday through Thursday will all feature sunshine and dry weather as temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer to wind down September. Coastal flooding will threaten as early as Friday and into early next week while Hurricane Ian's remnants near us. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Tuesday through Thursday will all feature sunshine and dry weather as temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer to wind down September. Coastal flooding will threaten as early as Friday and into early next week while Hurricane Ian's remnants near us. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
