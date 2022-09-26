WATCH NOW: Invigoratingly dry, getting brighter for your Tuesday

Tuesday through Thursday will all feature sunshine and dry weather as temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer to wind down September. Coastal flooding will threaten as early as Friday and into early next week while Hurricane Ian's remnants near us. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
