 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Hurricane Ian poised to strike Florida, what it could mean for New Jersey

  • 0

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for parts of Florida Monday as Ian strengthened into a hurricane. As of Monday afternoon, the western Florida Keys are in a tropical storm warning. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Tampa area down to Sarasota. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern Florida Gulf Coast, including Fort Myers and Naples. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the quick strengthening of Ian and the latest forecast track. He also explains when New Jersey will see a piece of the remnant storm.

The Press of Atlantic City has more on the quick strengthening of Ian and the latest forecast track for the Caribbean and Florida. New Jersey will also likely see impacts, but not until at least next weekend.

Coastal flooding and heavy rain are the main threats. 

Rain.JPG

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for parts of Florida Monday as Ian strengthened into a hurricane.

As of Monday afternoon, the western Florida Keys are in a tropical storm warning. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Tampa area down to Sarasota. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern Florida Gulf Coast, including Fort Myers and Naples.

Tropical Alerts.JPG

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

People are also reading…

Tropical TRacker.JPG

“We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News