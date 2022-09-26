WATCH NOW: Hurricane Ian poised to strike Florida, what it could mean for New Jersey

The Press of Atlantic City has more on the quick strengthening of Ian and the latest forecast track for the Caribbean and Florida. New Jersey will also likely see impacts, but not until at least next weekend.

Coastal flooding and heavy rain are the main threats.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for parts of Florida Monday as Ian strengthened into a hurricane.

As of Monday afternoon, the western Florida Keys are in a tropical storm warning. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Tampa area down to Sarasota. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southern Florida Gulf Coast, including Fort Myers and Naples.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

“We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report