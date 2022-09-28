 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in FL, remnants to hit New Jersey this weekend

Days of tidal flooding, rain and breezy winds will impact South Jersey and the Jersey Shore as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is back to talk about the catastrophic storm surge and winds Florida is experiencing before turning to what this will all mean for New Jersey over the weekend.

Days of tidal flooding, rain and breezy winds will impact South Jersey and the Jersey Shore over the weekend as the remnants of Ian move through over the weekend and into early next week. 

Joe says rain and tidal flooding will begin in New Jersey on Saturday.

Joe says rain and tidal flooding will begin in New Jersey on Saturday.

Depending on the position of drying, high pressure to the north, anything from a half inch to multiple inches of rain are likely by the time the rain wraps up Tuesday.

Coastal flooding should mainly stay in minor flood stage. However, be prepared for the possibility of moderate flood stage, especially Monday. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
