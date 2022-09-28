WATCH NOW: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in FL, NJ impacts to come this weekend

Days of tidal flooding, rain and breezy winds will impact South Jersey and the Jersey Shore over the weekend as the remnants of Ian move through over the weekend and into early next week.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is back to talk about the catastrophic storm surge and winds Florida is experiencing before turning to what this will all mean for New Jersey over the weekend.

Joe says rain and tidal flooding will begin in New Jersey on Saturday.

Depending on the position of drying, high pressure to the north, anything from a half inch to multiple inches of rain are likely by the time the rain wraps up Tuesday.

Coastal flooding should mainly stay in minor flood stage. However, be prepared for the possibility of moderate flood stage, especially Monday.