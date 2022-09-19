WATCH NOW: Hurricane Fiona Update and what it will mean for the Jersey Shore

Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to almost all of Puerto Rico and up to 27 inches of rain fell in South-Central Puerto Rico. Fiona will continue to bring damage to the Dominican Republic Monday and may slam Bermuda later in the week. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be indirect impacts to the Jersey Shore next weekend.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.