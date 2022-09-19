 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Hurricane Fiona Update and what it will mean for the Jersey Shore

Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to almost all of Puerto Rico and up to 27 inches of rain fell in South-Central Puerto Rico. Fiona will continue to bring damage to the Dominican Republic Monday and may slam Bermuda later in the week. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be indirect impacts to the Jersey Shore next weekend.

Record river flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

Weather: No rain for the next 6 to 10 days

Weather: No rain for the next 6 to 10 days

Between Wednesday and at least next Tuesday, sunshine will be plentiful and rain will not fall. It's possible that we go until next Friday dry, ten days from now. That would be the longest stretch since last September at Atlantic City International Airport.

