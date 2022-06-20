 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: How weather is impacting the 7,200+ acre Wharton State Forest fire

  • 0

The combination of breezy winds and very unusually dry for June air led to the rapid spread of the 7,000+ acre Wharton State Forecast fire. Meteorologist Joe Martucci look at the conditions when the blaze erupted and where the smoke will blow next.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News