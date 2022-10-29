Superstorm Sandy was a historic event, but in Atlantic City — and the neighboring counties on the shore — the threat of high water from storms is growing. And seniors such as Dorris Aultman, 76, of Atlantic City, are increasingly at risk. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has Dorris' story, plus a look at how other towns protected seniors during Sandy.
