WATCH NOW: How Superstorm Sandy and extreme tidal flooding affect seniors

hurricane sandy atlantic

Bobby Huggins, of Millville, and his cousin, Brian Cuthbert, of Somers Point, see how deep the water is at Bay and New Jersey avenues in Somers Point during Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012.

Superstorm Sandy was an historic event, but in Atlantic City — and the neighboring counties on the Shore — the threat of high water from storms is growing. And seniors such as Dorris Aultman, 76, of Atlantic City, are increasingly at risk. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has Dorri's story, plus a look at how other towns protected their most senior citizens during Sandy.

