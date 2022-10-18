 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: How "radiational cooling" threatens to end growing season this week

Clear nights, especially ones with light winds and low dew points, bring the coldest nights of the season. That's due to a process called radiational cooling. In New Jersey, this process is often taken to a more extreme level, due to the sandy soil of the Pine Barrens, which already cools faster than most surfaces.

That's why the average first freeze of the season in Hammonton, nestled in the Pine Barrens, is Oct. 20. However, Atlantic City International Airport first freeze is a few days later, on Oct. 23, closer to the edge of the Pinelands.

On the other hand, radiational cooling does not work effectively near the beach. On calm, clear nights in the fall, the relatively mild ocean waters insulated the shore towns from getting too cold quickly. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City has their average first freeze weeks later, on Nov. 12. In the winter of 2015-2016, the first freeze did not occur until Jan. 4 

