WATCH NOW: How much rain will there be for trick-or-treating Halloween?

Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Joe answers if there will be enough time to get a little trick-or-treating in on a mild Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60s until after dark. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
