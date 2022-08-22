WATCH NOW: Historic rainfall, is more rain to come? Monday night's forecast

Over four inches of rain socked Long Beach Island, with Harvey Cedars seeing so much rain in 15 minutes, there was only a 0.1% chance of happening this year. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says one more day this week has the potential to bring much needed water to the rest of the region.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.