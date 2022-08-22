 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Historic rainfall, is more rain to come? Monday night's forecast

  • 0

Over four inches of rain socked Long Beach Island, with Harvey Cedars seeing so much rain in 15 minutes, there was only a 0.1% chance of happening this year. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says one more day this week has the potential to bring much needed water to the rest of the region.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News