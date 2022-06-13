WATCH NOW: High impact severe weather threatens Tuesday, if the storms reach

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a high-impact weather event will move from the Upper Midwest, where widespread wind damage and hail has been seen, to the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. While the severe risks are known, what's still left to be determined is where it will actually strike. Joe looks at the different scenarios at play.
