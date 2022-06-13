 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: High impact severe weather threatens Tuesday, if the storms reach

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a high-impact weather event will move from the Upper Midwest, where widespread wind damage and hail has been seen, to the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. While the severe risks are known, what's still left to be determined is where it will actually strike. Joe looks at the different scenarios at play. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
