WATCH NOW: Here's what a rip current is and how to escape one

A rip current, or rip tide, is a narrow current in the surf zone flowing seaward from the shore according to the American Meteorological Society. It usually appears as a visible band of agitated water and is the return movement of water piled up on the shore by incoming waves and winds. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains more on what they are and how to escape if you're caught in one.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
