WATCH NOW: Here's the weather forecast for 8 of South Jersey HS football games

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry have football, forecast and fun from Holy Spirit High School. McGarry previews the game of the week, taking place between Cedar Creek and Holy Spirit and Joe has the weather report for eight games throughout southeastern New Jersey.
SPONSOR: This week's HS 🏈 forecast is brought to you by Oakcrest Boys Soccer!
Soph Jack O’Brien has two goals in the first 4 games & is the Player of the Week!
Check out our SnapRaise https://www.snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/oakcrest-boys-soccer-re-sign-2020#/ to support the team!
Also, 8th graders check us out at https://www.gehrhsd.net
Last season, the Cedar Creek High School football team suffered a 41-0 loss to Holy Spirit.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci