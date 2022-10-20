 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Here's the weather for the high school football games Oct. 21-22

Sports Reports Mike McGarry is in sunny and hot San Diego for the Phillies game for this weekend's high school football forecast in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci promises Mike the clear sky for this weekend's slate of games. However, it won't be as balmy as Southern California.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
