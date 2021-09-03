 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Here's the forecast for the Rutgers football game against Temple
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Here's the forecast for the Rutgers football game against Temple

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Rutgers Sept. 3
Joe Martucci

The rescheduled Rutgers vs. Temple game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway will be Saturday. Season ticket holder and Rutgers University alum Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your what to wear forecast for the first game of the 2021 season.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News