 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Here's the forecast for Friday night's high school football games
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Here's the forecast for Friday night's high school football games

{{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll feel like football weather Friday night as another weekend of high school action kicks off. Joe has the full forecast. Sponsor: Oakcrest boys soccer defending CAL champions welcomes you to this week of high school football! We look forward to having a competitive season and please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs at GEHrHSD.net

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll feel like football weather Friday night as another weekend of high school action kicks off. Joe has the full forecast.

Oakcrest boys soccer defending CAL champions welcomes you to this week of high school football!  We look forward to having a competitive season and please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer.  Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs at GEHrHSD.net.

For gear, visit https://fancloth.shop/ACFGJ.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News