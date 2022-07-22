WATCH NOW: Heat wave to stretch more than a week, your Friday night forecast

The heat wave will continue through the weekend and into Monday, making it an eight day stretch with highs in the 90s. The weekend will be particularly hot, with upper 90s inland. Even the shore should flirt with 90 as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what the heat index will be like and why the ocean's so chilly.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
