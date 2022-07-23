 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Heat alerts out for dangerous heat, your July 23-24 weekend forecast

A heat advisory is in effect for all of inland South Jersey on Saturday as temperatures in the upper 90s arrive inland. Sunday will feel even hotter as high humidity joins in. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your cooler shore report and a look at a few weekend storms possible. 

Weather: Heat wave rages on into the weekend

Weather: Heat wave rages on into the weekend

The torrid stretch continues into the weekend. Friday through Sunday will all be in the 90s inland, mid-90s at that. The shore gets some sea breeze relief but it should even flirt with 90 degrees on Friday. The heat wave should snap at eight days by Tuesday. 

