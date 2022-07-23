WATCH NOW: Heat alerts out for dangerous heat, your July 23-24 weekend forecast

A heat advisory is in effect for all of inland South Jersey on Saturday as temperatures in the upper 90s arrive inland. Sunday will feel even hotter as high humidity joins in. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your cooler shore report and a look at a few weekend storms possible.
