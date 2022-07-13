 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Full Buck Supermoon and more heat, your Wednesday forecast

The Full Buck Supermoon happens Wednesday and Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains if we'll be able to see the bigger, brighter moon in the sky at night. During the day, expect more inland 90s with just some sea breeze relief. Joe then has the futurecast for the remainder of the week.

