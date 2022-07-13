WATCH NOW: Full Buck Supermoon and more heat, your Wednesday forecast

The Full Buck Supermoon happens Wednesday and Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains if we'll be able to see the bigger, brighter moon in the sky at night. During the day, expect more inland 90s with just some sea breeze relief. Joe then has the futurecast for the remainder of the week.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.