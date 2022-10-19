 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Frosts and freezes continue until through Friday, your forecast

Continue to protect your plants and make sure water is being let out of hoses and sprinklers. The Thanksgiving-like cooldown will continue through Friday morning. Morning frosts and freezes inland will give way to dry but chilly days. A weekend warmup will follow. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

