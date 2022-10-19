 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Frost, freeze ended growing season in parts of South Jersey Wednesday

The growing season has officially come to a close in parts of South Jersey Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures hit the freezing mark at Atlantic City International Airport and dropped below 32 in Lakehurst as well. Meteorologist Joe Martucci shows how low the thermometer went Wednesday and why it can be above 32 degrees for frost as well.

