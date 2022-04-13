WATCH NOW: From sweaters to shorts, your Wednesday forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a trip between the shore and inland towns means the difference between sweaters and shorts for Wednesday. Thursday will be warmer all around, but severe weather will be possible. Joe has the timing and what to expect.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
Meteorologist
