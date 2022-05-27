 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Friday midday update on tornado risk in South Jersey

Joe Martucci Tornado Risk
Joe Martucci

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for tornado away from the coast for Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci looks deeper into that risk and has tornado safety tips.

