WATCH NOW: For the first time in 7 weeks, New Jersey is drought free

For the first time since March 7, the state of New Jersey is drought free, according to the United States Drought Monitor. 15% of the state just remains in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions. Meteorologist Joe Martucci puts this in context with the rest of the United States and if we'll stay drought free going into next week.
