 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Fog to sun Friday with a September like weekend ahead

  • 0
Joe Martucci Nov. 4
Joe Martucci

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September-like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records is possible. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September-like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records is possible. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News