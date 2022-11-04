One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September-like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records is possible. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
