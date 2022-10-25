 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fog returns Tuesday night as sunshine returns later this week

Fog, dense in spots will roll back in overnight. Drizzle and mist will be around but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says rain itself will be hard to come by. Joe explains when the sunshine will return and looks toward a weekend of tidal flooding at the shore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
