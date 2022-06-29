 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

WATCH NOW: First heat wave of 2022 likely inland, your Wednesday night forecast

Our first three day stretch of 90 degree or greater heat, a heat wave, should happen between Thursday and Saturday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. At least, it'll be heat without humidity, but the sticky weather will arrive. Joe has the details and a look back at the 10 year anniversary of the derecho.

Weather: More sunshine Sunday, heavy rains Monday

Weather: More sunshine Sunday, heavy rains Monday

Sunday will follow in the footsteps of Saturdy, with very warm, but not humid air and sunshine. Monday will be a one day special of showers and thunderstorms. We then follow that up with another sunny stretch.

