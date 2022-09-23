 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fall air for Rutgers football's Saturday night matchup against Iowa

Meteorologist Joe Martucci, a Rutgers University alumni says the last time it was in the 60s for a Rutgers football home night game was in 2014. Then, Rutgers beat Michigan and stormed the feel. Joe's not saying the same will happen this Saturday night at SHI Stadium, but he's not saying it won't, either. Joe has the full forecast.

Knights of The Raritan (KTR) was created for all student-athletes that represent Rutgers University. KTR’s mission is to provide those student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they deserve during their time On The Banks. For more information or to become a member, click here: https://knightsoftheraritan.com/join/

